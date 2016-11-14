FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
UPDATE 1-Russia's VTB beats profit forecasts in third quarter
November 14, 2016 / 7:56 AM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's VTB beats profit forecasts in third quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, context)

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest bank VTB made a better than expected 18.7 billion roubles ($284.2 million) in third-quarter net profit, sending its shares higher.

VTB said its financial performance was supported by greater net interest income, while provision charges fell.

Its shares were up 1.7 percent by 0745 GMT, outperforming the MICEX share index which was up 0.5 percent.

VTB is under Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict that restrict its access to international capital and has also been hurt by an economic slump.

In the third quarter last year, it made 6.2 billion roubles of profit. Analysts had predicted VTB would make 15 billion roubles of profit in the third quarter of this year.

VTB said its provision charge for the third quarter of 2016 was 43.8 billion roubles, versus 57 billion roubles a year earlier. Net interest income rose to 103.4 billion roubles from 85.9 billion roubles.

Gross loans edged up by 0.5 percent, as did the bank's non-performing loan ratio, which rose from 7.1 percent at the end of June to 7.2 percent at the end of September.

$1 = 65.7952 roubles Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
