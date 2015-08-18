Russian bank VTB swings to profit in Q2

MOSCOW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest bank VTB made a net profit of 1.2 billion roubles ($18.3 million) in the second quarter, it said on Tuesday, as a recovery in its interest margin supported its bottom line.

VTB has seen its profits evaporate as an economic downturn has caused a spike in bad loans and as Western sanctions over Russia’s role in the Ukraine conflict have restricted its access to international capital.

It made a net loss in each of the previous two quarters.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted VTB would make a net loss of 5.7 billion roubles in the second quarter. ($1 = 65.5000 roubles)