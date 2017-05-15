FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB posts 27.6 bln rouble Q1 profit, beats f'cast
#Financials
May 15, 2017 / 7:27 AM / 3 months ago

Russia's VTB posts 27.6 bln rouble Q1 profit, beats f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest bank VTB made 27.6 billion roubles ($488.37 million) of net profit in the first quarter, it said on Monday, slightly better than analysts had forecast.

Analysts had predicted VTB would earn 23.3 billion roubles in the first three months of the year.

VTB, like several other large Russian state lenders, is under Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine conflict.

It made a profit of just 0.6 billion roubles in the first quarter of last year. ($1 = 56.5140 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)

