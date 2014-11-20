FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB says Q3 net profit falls 98 pct y/y
November 20, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's VTB says Q3 net profit falls 98 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest bank VTB said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit fell 98 percent year-on-year to 0.4 billion roubles ($8.57 million), compared with 18.4 billion roubles in the same period a year earlier.

The figure was below analysts’ expectations for net profit of 3 billion roubles.

VTB was sanctioned by the United States and European Union over Russia’s role in the Ukraine crisis and is a key lender to Russia’s economy. (1 US dollar = 46.6490 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
