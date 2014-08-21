FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB takes 8 bln rbls hit from Ukraine crisis in Q2
August 21, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's VTB takes 8 bln rbls hit from Ukraine crisis in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s second biggest bank, estimates the negative effect from the Ukraine crisis at 8 billion roubles ($220 million) in the second quarter of 2014, the bank’s senior vice-president Dmitry Pyanov told a conference call.

On Thursday, VTB reported an 82 percent fall in first half net profit to 5 billion roubles, hit by a slowdown in the Russian economy and political tensions linked to the Ukraine crisis. (1 US dollar = 36.3200 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)

