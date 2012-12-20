FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB to issue shares in 2013 if markets allow-CFO
December 20, 2012 / 9:27 AM / in 5 years

Russia's VTB to issue shares in 2013 if markets allow-CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s No.2 lender, is considering an additional share issue next year if market conditions are favourable, Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos said on Thursday.

He added that the government, which controls a 75.5 percent stake in VTB, would not take part in the share offering, whose proceeds would go towards bolstering the bank’s capital and enable it to expand lending.

The state sold a 10 percent stake in VTB last year for $3.3 billion and plans to cut its stake by another 10 percent. VTB CEO Andrei Kostin has said that the offering could raise at least $2 billion.

