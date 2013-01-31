UPDATE 1-VTB may delay share issue if conducted in Moscow-CEO

(Adds background with deal volume)

MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest bank VTB may delay a planned share issue due to President Vladimir Putin’s call to conduct all further state asset sales on the country’s own stock exchange, Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said on Thursday.

Putin, who is seeking to transform Moscow into a global financial centre, last week called for state share sales to be held in Russia rather than on international bourses. Kostin said he supports this idea but it may affect the deal’s timing.

“Can it affect timing? It is possible, but we are not in much of a hurry, our capital adequacy ratio is normal, so we will be in touch with the government, (we will) look at a comfortable time and comfortable volumes,” he told reporters.

VTB, next in line in Russia’s privatisation plan, is looking to raise between $1 billion and $3 billion from the share issue, needed to bolster its capital base, Kostin was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies last week.

The bank had earlier expected to issue new shares equivalent to at least 10 percent of its equity this spring. On Thursday, Kostin said he is not set on the timing of the deal.

“I‘m absolutely flexible here and won’t put myself into any frames, neither in terms of price, nor time or form (of the deal). I think the government has the same approach,” he said.

Some analysts have warned that the Moscow stock exchange is too small a venue to raise the capital sought by VTB and a series of state-owned companies, which could depress the price of the shares they aim to sell. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by David Holmes and Elaine Hardcastle)