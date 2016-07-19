Russian Deposit Insurance Agency to ask VTB for shares with interim dividends

MOSCOW, July 19 (Reuters) - Russian Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) has decided to send VTB a proposal to convert the bank's preferred shares into another type of shares, which would allow DIA to obtain interim dividends, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

DIA has got VTB's preferred shares as part of wider state measures to support some of its biggest banks during the recent crisis caused by lower oil prices and western sanctions imposed on Russia over its role in the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova)