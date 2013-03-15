FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB to place shares on Moscow Exchange in 2013
March 15, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's VTB to place shares on Moscow Exchange in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest bank by assets VTB plans to place shares on Moscow Exchange this year, the bank’s chief executive said on Friday, firming up a timeline for the planned sale of new stock to bolster its capital strength.

“Bank VTB ... plans a wide-scale placement worth tens of billions of roubles on the Moscow Exchange,” Andrei Kostin told a banking forum.

“I think that our example will help other companies from Russia and (Commonwealth of Independent States) place here (in Moscow).”

The long-planned offering of new shares by the state-controlled bank has struggled to attract interest so far, and talks with sovereign wealth funds have yet to deliver any firm commitments to back the deal.

