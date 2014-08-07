Russia's VTB says doesn't plan to issue new shares this year or in 2015

MOSCOW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest bank VTB , which has been sanctioned by the United States and European Union over the Ukraine crisis, said on Thursday it doesn’t plan to issue any new shares before end of this year or during all of next year.

Last week, international stock index compiler MSCI Barra said it was consulting with investors about whether to exclude VTB’s shares from one of its indices.

The Western sanctions ban EU and U.S. nationals and companies from buying or selling new shares issued by VTB. Russian government has recently promised to support state banks by boosting their capital. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Zlata Garasyuta; editing by Katya Golubkova)