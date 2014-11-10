FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB may leave London Stock Exchange, looks at Chinese bourses
November 10, 2014

Russia's VTB may leave London Stock Exchange, looks at Chinese bourses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s second largest bank, may consider delisting from the London Stock Exchange, its Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said on Monday.

“We are looking at such an option ... We will seriously consider our participation in the London Stock Exchange. We are looking at Chinese bourses and will work towards in this direction,” he told reporters.

VTB was put under Western sanctions, limiting its ability to borrow and raise capital on Western markets, earlier this year over Moscow’s role in Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

