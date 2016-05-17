FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's VTB targets interest margin around 4 pct over 2017-19
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 17, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Russia's VTB targets interest margin around 4 pct over 2017-19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest bank VTB is targeting a net interest margin of around 4 percent over 2017-2019, the bank said in a presentation to investors on Tuesday.

VTB will also target cost of risk of around 2 percent over the same period, according to the presentation.

VTB on Monday said it made net profit in the first quarter of just 0.6 billion roubles ($9.26 million), highlighting tough operating conditions for Russian banks.

VTB, like several other large Russian lenders, is under Western sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine conflict that limit its access to international capital markets.

It is a key lender to the resource exporters that dominate Russia’s economy.

VTB said in its presentation it expects its corporate loan book to grow in line with the market until 2019 and its retail book to perform better than the market.

Its net interest margin fell to 2.6 percent in 2015 from 4 percent in 2014. Its cost of risk stood at 1.8 percent in 2015 versus 3.4 percent in the previous year.

$1 = 64.8252 roubles Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva, editing by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.