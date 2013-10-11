FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's VTB says agreed to sell 50 pct of Tele2 Russia
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2013 / 5:47 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's VTB says agreed to sell 50 pct of Tele2 Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s VTB bank has agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in mobile phone operator Tele2 Russia to a group of Russian investors, a senior executive of VTB said on Friday.

The buyers include structures of Bank Rossiya and steelmaker Severstal, Yuri Soloviev, first deputy president of VTB’s management board, told Reuters. He declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal.

A week ago Bank Rossiya, which is part-owned and chaired by Yuri Kovalchuk, an old acquaintance of President Vladimir Putin, said that it was considering participating in a deal to acquire part of Tele2 Russia, with VTB saying that a deal was possible in the next two weeks.

Tele2 Russia, the country’s fourth largest mobile phone operator, was acquired by VTB for $3.66 billion in April, after its former parent company, Sweden’s Tele2, decided to exit the Russian market.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.