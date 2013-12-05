FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VTB says has provided for Ukraine risks
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
December 5, 2013 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

VTB says has provided for Ukraine risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - VTB has made adequate provisions against its risks in Ukraine, Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos told a conference call on Thursday after the state-controlled Russian bank posted a surprise drop in third-quarter earnings.

Ratings agency Moody’s has said that four Russian banks - Sberbank, VTB, Gazprombank and Vnesheconombank - have combined exposure to Ukraine of $20-$30 billion, posing risks to their asset quality and capital adequacy. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.