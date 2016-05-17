FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia's VTB says more likely to quit Ukraine than stay - RIA
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 17, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's VTB says more likely to quit Ukraine than stay - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Kostin quotes, context)

MOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) - State-controlled VTB, Russia’s No. 2 bank, is more likely to sell its business in Ukraine than continue working there, because it sees no growth prospects in the country, RIA news agency quoted VTB’s CEO as saying on Tuesday.

“As for Ukraine, we are suffering substantial losses there. We do not see big opportunities there,” RIA quoted Andrei Kostin as telling analysts in London.

“I believe that if we had such an opportunity, we would even sell this business rather than grow or preserve it, because we see no prospects there.” (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.