FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian National Welfare Fund to invest in domestic securities - Putin
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2012 / 9:20 AM / in 5 years

Russian National Welfare Fund to invest in domestic securities - Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s National Welfare Fund should invest up to 100 billion roubles ($3.25 billion) into Russian securities next year, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday in his an annual state-of-the-nation address.

The National Welfare Fund, presently worth $87.5 billion, is the larger of two sovereign wealth funds accumulated from oil revenues.

It is designated to support the long-term stability of the pension system, and is presently mostly invested abroad in bonds of western governments.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.