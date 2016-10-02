Russia may reinstall wheat export duty in force-majeure case - TASS

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russia may again introduce wheat export duty in the case of sharp rouble weakening or a dramatic decline in harvest, TASS news agency was quoting Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev on Sunday as saying.

Russia reduced to zero its wheat export duty from Sept. 23.

"If some extraordinary thing happens, such as the dollar is traded at 80 or 100 roubles, of course (we will reintroduce the duty), or if we have a horrible harvest failure: not 116 but 40 million tonnes of grain," Tkachev said according to TASS. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Toby Chopra)