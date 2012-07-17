FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2012

RPT-Russia wheat exports may slide to 10 mln tonnes -analyst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats, fixes dateline)

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia may export just 10 million tonnes of wheat this year as grain exports fall by half this year from last year’s record 28 million tonnes due to low stocks and a drought in the southern breadbasket regions, a leading Russian analyst said on Tuesday.

“At forecast production levels, with a reduction in carryover stocks, and an insignificant increase in domestic consumption, Russian grain exports in the 2012/13 agricultural year could fall by half to 13-14 million tonnes, including 10 million tonnes of wheat,” Andrei Sizov Sr., chief executive of the SovEcon consultancy, said.

“These volumes would be achieved through a significant increase in external prices, which will support export, regardless of rising domestic prices.” (Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
