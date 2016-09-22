Russian wheat export duty to be reduced to zero from Sept 23 - ministry

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russia is to reduce to zero its wheat export duty from Sept. 23, the Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday, clarifying comments made by Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev.

Tkachev said in an interview broadcast on Rossiya 24 state television that he expected Moscow and Cairo to agree terms for Russian wheat exports to Egypt to be resumed.

Egypt recently rejected a Russian wheat cargo due to Cairo's policy over wheat imports, which has become a headache for all its suppliers in September. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Polina Devitt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)