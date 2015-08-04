FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian PM orders proposals on wheat export duty
August 4, 2015

Russian PM orders proposals on wheat export duty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has ordered the preparation of proposals on a grain export duty, following a meeting on the Russian agriculture sector on Monday, according to the government’s website.

Medvedev, whose comments were published by the website, did not make any specific orders on the duty. The website also quoted him as saying Russia plans to have a grain crop of around 100 million tonnes this year.

Russia introduced a wheat export tax in July, intended to stop exports surging if the rouble drops steeply.

The rouble fell to a five-month low on Monday, dragged down by sliding international oil prices which also hit multi-month lows. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by David Holmes)

