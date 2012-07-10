Russian lawmakers ratify WTO entry

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers voted on Tuesday to ratify accession to the World Trade Organization, bringing the world’s largest country into the club that sets global trade rules after a tortuous 18-year negotiating marathon.

The lower house vote, carried by a majority of 30 votes, seals Russia’s entry to the WTO under a deal reached last December that will oblige Moscow to cut import tariffs and open up key sectors of its economy to foreign investment.

Russia’s $1.9 trillion economy, the world’s ninth largest, will become the WTO’s 156th member 30 days after ratification.