Russian lawmakers ratify WTO entry
July 10, 2012 / 1:11 PM / 5 years ago

Russian lawmakers ratify WTO entry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers voted on Tuesday to ratify accession to the World Trade Organization, bringing the world’s largest country into the club that sets global trade rules after a tortuous 18-year negotiating marathon.

The lower house vote, carried by a majority of 30 votes, seals Russia’s entry to the WTO under a deal reached last December that will oblige Moscow to cut import tariffs and open up key sectors of its economy to foreign investment.

Russia’s $1.9 trillion economy, the world’s ninth largest, will become the WTO’s 156th member 30 days after ratification.

