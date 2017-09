MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s No. 2 food retailer, X5 Retail Group, forecast on Friday that sales growth would accelerate in 2014, driven by new store openings and higher like-for-like sales.

X5 forecast that sales in rouble terms would grow 10 to 12 percent in 2014 versus the previous year. That would be an acceleration from the 8.7 percent rise it reported in 2013 to 532.7 billion roubles ($15.7 billion).