FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia's X5 forecasts faster sales growth in 2014
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 14, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's X5 forecasts faster sales growth in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s No. 2 food retailer, X5 Retail Group, forecast on Friday that sales growth would accelerate in 2014, driven by new store openings and higher like-for-like sales.

X5 changed its strategy in 2011 to focus on opening new stores rather than buying existing chains, but suffered operational problems as well as increased competition from aggressively expanding rivals. Investors have been hoping for a turnaround from the firm shown by sustained sales growth.

The retailer said sales in rouble terms would grow 10 to 12 percent in 2014 versus the previous year. That would be an acceleration from the 8.7 percent rise it reported in 2013 to 532.7 billion roubles ($15.7 billion).

It said its EBITDA margin - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization - would be 6.8 percent to 7.2 percent and capital expenditure up to 40 billion roubles ($1.1 billion).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.