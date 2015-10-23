CORRECTED-Russia's X5 says could double business over three to four years

(Corrects timeframe to three to four years from three to five in headline, lead and third paragraph)

By Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s No.2 food retailer X5 said on Thursday it saw an opportunity to double its business in the next three to four years, taking advantage of cheaper rents and assets to maintain rapid growth.

X5 has seen its sales growth accelerate this year following increased investments in its low-price Pyaterochka chain which proved increasingly popular with cash-strapped consumers as the rouble weakened and inflation picked up.

“We see huge opportunity in the market. If we don’t double our business in three to four years we would not be happy as the management,” Stephan DuCharme, X5 Retail Group Chief Executive Officer, told investors and analysts.

He did not specify whether he was referring to sales or store numbers, saying only the company would take part in the consolidation of the retail market at a time when an economic crises is creating opportunities to expand cheaply.

X5, just under 50 percent owned by billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa-Group, has recently been opening four Pyaterochka stores a day and has made several acquisitions.

“This window of opportunities will not be open forever, in five year time we will see a group of winners and X5 is definitely going to be involved,” DuCharme said.

Despite selling-space growth in excess of 20 percent and price investments, X5 has managed to maintain profitability and will push hard to increase efficiency further to close in on key rival Magnit, X5 finance chief Elena Milinova said.

X5’s margin based on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 7.3 percent in the third quarter while Magnit, Russia’s top food retailer, expects a 2015 EBITDA margin in a range of 10-11.2 percent.

X5 sees room for improvement in purchasing terms, supply chain optimisation and corporate centre costs, among other areas, Milinova said.

The company, which made 634 billion roubles ($10.1 billion) in sales last year, has no plans to pay dividends for the foreseeable future, DuCharme said.