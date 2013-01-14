FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's X5 names new top management, sales up in 2012
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2013 / 8:26 AM / in 5 years

Russia's X5 names new top management, sales up in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest food retailer X5 said on Monday that its board of directors has nominated Stephan DuCharme to become the company’s chief executive officer, subject to shareholder approval.

DuCharme has been the company’s acting CEO. The company has also named Sergei Piven as its new chief financial officer, replacing Kieran Balfe, effective March 8.

X5 also said that its preliminary numbers showed that sales rose to 490.1 billion roubles ($16.1 billion) last year, up from 452.5 billion roubles a year earlier.

Fourth-quarter sales rose 8.6 percent to 133.9 billion roubles, the company said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.