X5 Retail's hypermarket director leaves-sources

MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The director of Russian food retailer X5 Retail Group’s struggling hypermarket division, Jan Fuchs, is leaving the company, two sources close to the company’s management said on Tuesday.

X5 declined to comment.

Fuchs’s departure is the latest in a series of management changes that has accompanied a shift of the company’s strategy since 2011.

X5 has struggled with operational issues since changing its strategy last year to focus on organic or self-generated expansion, rather than acquisitions. The switch has been turbulent, with like-for-like sales turning negative and revenue growth slowing dramatically.

The departure of Fuchs, who had been in the job since November last year, comes after X5 Retail’s group Chief Executive Officer Andrei Gusev left in July, adding to concerns that a turnaround would take longer than expected.