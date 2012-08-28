UPDATE 1-X5 Retail's hypermarket director leaves-sources

* Follows departures of CEO, discount head

* Hypermarkets struggling as X5 eyes turnaround

* Exodus raises uncertainty over recovery timing

MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The director of Russian food retailer X5 Retail Group’s struggling hypermarket division, Jan Fuchs, is leaving the company, two sources close to X5’s management said on Tuesday.

Fuchs’s departure after less than a year in the job is the latest in a series of management changes that has accompanied a shift of the company’s strategy since 2011.

X5, which made $15 billion in 2011 sales, has struggled with operational issues since changing its strategy last year to focus on organic or self-generated expansion, rather than acquisitions. The switch has been turbulent, with like-for-like sales turning negative and revenue growth slowing dramatically.

The departure of Fuchs comes after X5 Retail’s group Chief Executive Officer Andrei Gusev left in July, adding to concerns that a turnaround would take longer than expected.

It also follows the March resignation of Oleg Vysotski, head of X5’s main discount format, who was replaced by Frank Michael Mros, a former executive at German discount chain Lidl.

X5 declined to comment on Fuchs’ departure.

Its London listed stock fell 1.7 percent on Tuesday to $20.8 per share, valuing the company at $5.7 billion - a decrease of nearly 40 percent from a year ago.

Fuchs was appointed in November last year, when X5 moved to give the hypermarket division more independence. Separate management was due to boost efficiency of the unit, seen by analysts as a likely target for U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc..

But the Karusel hypermarkets, which account for 12 percent of total sales, have so far failed to recover, underperforming Perekryostok supermarkets and discounters Pyaterochka.

In the second quarter, sales at hypermarkets fell 10 percent year-on-year, with X5 saying the cancellation of a loyalty programme hurt customer traffic and the average bill.

Like-for-like sales at the hypermarkets fell 13 percent in the second quarter, while the group’s total like-for-like sales were down 1.1 percent.

X5 is just under 50 percent-owned by billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa-Group, also a major shareholder in telecoms operator Vimpelcom and oil firm TNK-BP.