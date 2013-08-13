FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian retailer X5 posts Q2 earnings above forecasts
August 13, 2013 / 6:27 AM / in 4 years

Russian retailer X5 posts Q2 earnings above forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer X5 Retail Group said on Tuesday its second-quarter net income rose 7 percent, year-on-year, to $74 million, beating market expectations.

The company also reported earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $291.4 million - a fall as a percentage of revenue to 6.9 percent from 7 percent the year earlier.

Analysts, polled by Reuters, forecast net profit of $64 million and EBITDA of $286.5 million with a 6.8 percent margin.

