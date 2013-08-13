UPDATE 1-Russian retailer X5's earnings rise on cost savings

* Net profit up 7 pct to $74 mln vs $64 mln forecast

* EBITDA up 4 pct to $291 mln, with 6.9 pct margin

MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer X5 Retail Group said on Tuesday its second-quarter net income rose 7 percent year-on-year, helped by improved purchasing terms and cost savings to beat market expectations.

X5, just under 50 percent owned by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa-Group, recently lost its market lead to Magnit to become Russia’s second-biggest retailer in terms of sales as well as by store count.

Its growth slowed sharply in 2011 after X5 changed its strategy to expanding without acquisitions and its management team.

Second quarter net profit was $74 million, up from $69 million a year ago, X5 said in a statement, citing better supplier terms and lower staff and utilities costs as a percentage of sales.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4 percent to $291 million, which was a decline as a percentage of revenue to 6.9 percent from 7 percent the year earlier.

Analysts, polled by Reuters, forecast net profit of $64 million and EBITDA of $287 million with a 6.8 percent margin.

X5, now set on boosting efficiency, previously said it hoped to have stabilised its operations by the end of 2013 and forecast an 11 percent rise in revenue in rouble terms and an EBITDA margin at 7 percent for this year as a whole.

For the second quarter, the company earlier reported an about 8 percent rise in revenues to 133 billion roubles. In dollar terms, sales were up 6 percent to $4.2 billion, in line with forecasts, it said.

Its shares are down around 12 percent in the year-to-date.