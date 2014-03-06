FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's X5 Retail Group Q4 profits beat forecasts
March 6, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

Russia's X5 Retail Group Q4 profits beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-biggest food retailer X5 reported on Thursday a $136 million net profit for the fourth quarter of 2013 after a year-ago loss, beating analysts’ forecasts.

The profit figure was above a $85.8 million average view in a Reuters poll, while the year earlier the company reported a $273.8 million net loss due to an impairment charge.

X5 lost its market lead to Magnit last year, having struggled with operational and management issues after a strategy shift in 2011. Its full-year 2013 revenues stood at $16.8 billion compared with Magnit’s $18.2 billion.

