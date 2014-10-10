FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russian retailer X5's third-quarter sales rise 23 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-biggest food retailer X5 Retail Group reported a 23.1-percent year-on-year rise in sales in the third quarter.

The company, just under 50 percent owned by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa-Group, said its sales in the July-September period rose to 152 billion roubles ($3.8 billion).

The number of customers at its Pyaterochka discount stores rose 17.6 percent from a year earlier, it said on Friday.

The average spend per customer rose across the group’s stores, with the biggest gain seen at Pyaterochka.

Customers on average spent about 334 roubles ($8.31) each per visit in X5 retail stores, up 7.8 percent.

Like-for-like sales were up 13.3 percent, but monthly results showed a declining trend between July and September.

X5, Russia’s second-biggest retailer after Magnit, has been struggling to turn around its business after a strategy shift several years ago and a series of management changes.

1 US dollar = 40.20 Russian rouble Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olga Sichkar; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Pravin Char

