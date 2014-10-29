FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's X5 Retail Group raises 2014 revenue forecast, cuts capex
October 29, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's X5 Retail Group raises 2014 revenue forecast, cuts capex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russian supermarket operator X5 Retail Group NV said on Wednesday it was raising its revenue forecast to 17-19 percent this year from 10-12 percent, after posting a 49 percent increase in third-quarter net profit.

The company also raised its EBITDA margin forecast to 7.2-7.5 percent from 6.8-7.2 percent and cut capital expenditures to 34 billion roubles ($797 million) from 40 billion roubles.

1 US dollar = 42.6370 Russian rouble Reporting by Olga Sichkar, writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Timothy Heritage

