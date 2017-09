MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-biggest food retailer X5 Retail Group reported on Thursday an acceleration in sales growth in the second quarter, rising 16.6 percent year-on-year rise versus a 13.9 percent rise the previous quarter.

Net retail sales grew to 155 billion roubles ($4.6 billion) while like-for-like sales grew 8.1 percent, after a rise of 6.3 percent in the first quarter. ($1 = 33.7900 Russian Rubles) (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)