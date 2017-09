MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer X5 Retail Group said on Tuesday that Janusz Lella would be stepping down as general director of its supermarket store format.

X5 said that Lella would be replaced by Vladimir Sorokin, a director at X5’s chain of budget stores, effective Oct. 1. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)