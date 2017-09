MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-biggest food retailer X5 Retail Group said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit rose 23 percent, year-on-year, to 5.1 billion roubles ($78 million).

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation jumped 25.6 percent to 16.5 billion roubles while an EBITDA margin edged down to 7.1 percent from 7.2 percent a year ago. ($1 = 65.2850 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)