Russian retailer X5 posts 26 pct fall in Q4 net profit

MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest food retailer X5 Retail Group’s fourth-quarter net income fell 26 percent and core profit margins slipped, eroded by bonus and remuneration payments.

Net profit in October to December was 2.1 billion roubles ($30.5 million), down from 2.8 billion the previous year, it said in a statement. It gave no reason for the fall.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were largely flat at around 13.5 billion roubles on revenue up 26.7 percent, resulting in the EBITDA margin dropping to 5.8 percent from 7.4 percent a year earlier.

Adjusted for incentive programme and exit payments, EBITDA rose 28.2 percent to 17.5 billion roubles and the adjusted margin edged up to 7.6 percent from 7.5 percent.

Revenue was 230.1 billion roubles for the quarter and also rose 27.6 percent in full year 2015, its fastest since 2011, to 808.8 billion roubles.

X5, part of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa Group, is ranked second-biggest after Magnit which turned over 951 billion roubles in 2015 sales. ($1 = 68.8325 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Susan Thomas)