Russia's X5 Retail Group posts 71 pct rise in Q2 net income
August 14, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's X5 Retail Group posts 71 pct rise in Q2 net income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russian supermarket operator X5 Retail Group NV said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit rose 71 percent, year-on-year, to around 4 billion roubles ($111 million).

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 24 percent to 11.4 billion roubles with an EBITDA margin at 7.3 percent compared with 6.9 percent a year ago, the company said in a statement.

1 US dollar = 36.0290 Russian rouble Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush

