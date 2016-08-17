FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

Russian retailer X5 more than doubles net profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - X5, Russia's second-biggest food retailer, more than doubled its second-quarter net profit on the back of higher sales growth and improved margins, sending its shares higher.

The company, ranked second by sales to low-cost retailer Magnit, reported a net profit of 7.95 billion roubles ($124.35 million), up 107.5 percent on the same period last year.

That came on the back of a 46 percent rise in operating profits after selling, general and administrative costs decreased as a percentage of revenue by 1.1 percentage points to 16.5 percent as the firm's sales growth gathered pace.

X5's London-listed shares were up 5.1 percent at $24.18 by 0816 GMT.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 39 percent to 20 billion roubles and the EBITDA profit margin increased to 8 percent, up from 7.2 percent a year ago and the highest margin since the fourth quarter of 2012.

Revenue was up 26 percent at 252 billion roubles, driven mainly by its low-cost Pyaterochka shops which boosted sales 31 percent, X5 said in a statement. ($1 = 63.9300 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning, Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
