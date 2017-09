MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Chinese banks are expected to lend $12 billion to the Novatek-led Yamal LNG project, Leonid Mikhelson, chief executive of Novatek, Russia’s biggest non-state gas producer, was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on Friday.

Mikhelson added that the funds were expected in a maximum of four months. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)