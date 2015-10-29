FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Gazprombank chairman says Yamal LNG financing in final stages
October 29, 2015 / 3:32 PM / in 2 years

Russia's Gazprombank chairman says Yamal LNG financing in final stages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - A deal to raise financing for the Novatek-led Yamal LNG project in Russia is in its final stages, Chairman of Gazprombank, Andrey Akimov, told Reuters.

Gazprombank is a co-lender to Yamal LNG on the Russian side, along with Sberbank. State development bank VEB has pledged $3 billion in banking guarantees to the project.

Akimov said that Chinese lenders are set to provide $12 billion, Russian banks $4 billion, and export credit agencies are expected to put up another $4 billion. He said he planned to travel to China in early November for talks on the deal. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

