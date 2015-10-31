FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2015 / 11:25 AM / 2 years ago

Russian minister says Yamal LNG has high chance of attracting financing this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Yamal Liquefied Natural Gas project in Russia’s far north has a high chance of attracting financing by the end of this year, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday, RIA agency reported.

Novak said the financing would include $12 billion that has been offered by Chinese banks, RIA reported. “Decisions by the banks have already been taken. Now all that is left is to conclude contracts,” it quoted Novak as saying. (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Christian Lowe)

