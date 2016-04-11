FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian banks sign loan deal with Yamal LNG worth 3.6 bln euros - Interfax cites sources
April 11, 2016 / 2:46 PM / a year ago

Russian banks sign loan deal with Yamal LNG worth 3.6 bln euros - Interfax cites sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sberbank and Gazprombank have signed a loan agreement with Yamal LNG worth 3.6 billion euros ($4.1 billion), Interfax news agency reported on Monday citing unnamed sources.

Russia’s Novatek holds 50.1 percent in the project, which aims to start producing liquefied natural gas next year. France’s Total and China’s CNPC control 20 percent each, while China’s Silk Road Fund bought a 9.9 percent stake for 1.09 billion euros last month.

$1 = 0.8747 euros Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
