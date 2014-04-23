FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Yamal LNG chooses gas carriers - report
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Yamal LNG chooses gas carriers - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - The Yamal LNG project in Russia’s Arctic has chosen Russian Sovkomflot, Japan’s Mitsui OSK and Canada’s Teekay LNG to build gas carriers worth $5 billion, a daily newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Vedomosti, citing a source close to Yamal LNG shareholders, said that the companies would build 16 LNG carriers and ship the supercooled gas.

A spokesman for Russia’s Novatek, which holds 60 percent in the $27 billion project, declined to comment. France’s Total and Chinese company CNPC have 20 percent each.

The project is slated to start producing gas in 2016 with a view to supplying 16.5 million tonnes of the tanker-shipped fuel in 2018.

Novatek plans to ship its gas to Asia mostly via the Northern Sea Route as it brings estimated transportation costs down by two-thirds compared to the route via Europe. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Lidia Kelly and Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.