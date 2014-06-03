Yandex may expand share buyback, consider paying dividends

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - Russian internet group Yandex may expand the limit of its share buyback programme, following which it may consider paying dividends for the first time, Chief Financial Officer Alexander Shulgin said on Tuesday.

Yandex announced plans to repurchase up to 12 million shares in March 2013 and then extended the programme. By April 22, it had bought 12.5 million shares from the market.

The company had 51 billion roubles ($1.5 billion) in cash and cash equivalents at the end of March. ($1 = 34.8810 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)