FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog says Google violates competition law
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2015 / 3:48 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog says Google violates competition law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s anti-monopoly agency said on Monday it had found Google in violation of the country’s competition laws.

The agency said Google could face penalties of between one and 15 percent of its 2014 revenue in Russia.

Shares in Yandex , a Google competitor in Russia as the country’s biggest search site, rose 9 percent on the news on Monday afternoon.

Google Russia was not immediately available for comment.

Yandex, which filed a complaint against Google with the anti-monopoly service in February, declined immediate comment. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Anastasia Teterevleva, Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.