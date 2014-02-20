FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Yandex says would be supportive of Moscow listing
February 20, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

Russia's Yandex says would be supportive of Moscow listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest search engine Yandex said its board would be supportive of the New York-listed company also having a listing in Moscow.

“Our board is generally supportive of a (Moscow) listing,” said Greg Abovsky, vice president of investor relations, on a conference call for analysts. Abovsky did not commit the company to a timetable for such a move but said there would be three main benefits.

“We are a Russian company and it makes sense for us to have a secondary dual listing on the Moscow Exchange. It benefits our employees and allows them to transact our shares in the local market and there could be positive benefits from indexation such as inclusion in various exchanges or other indices,” he said.

London-listed Russian Internet group Mail.Ru earlier on Thursday said it plans to list its shares in Moscow in the near future. [ID nL6N0LP0QK]

