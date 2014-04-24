Russia's Yandex Q1 net profit rises 19 pct

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest search engine Yandex reported on Thursday a 19 percent increase in first-quarter net income to 2.7 billion roubles ($75.62 million) as its sales grew ahead of guidance.

Revenue increased 36 percent to 10.9 billion roubles, the company said in a statement. Excluding the impact of the divested Yandex.Money on 2013 results, sales grew 39 percent, ahead of the 25-30 percent full-year guidance that Yandex reiterated on Thursday. ($1 = 35.7037 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)