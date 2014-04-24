FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Yandex Q1 net profit rises 19 pct
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Yandex Q1 net profit rises 19 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest search engine Yandex reported on Thursday a 19 percent increase in first-quarter net income to 2.7 billion roubles ($75.62 million) as its sales grew ahead of guidance.

Revenue increased 36 percent to 10.9 billion roubles, the company said in a statement. Excluding the impact of the divested Yandex.Money on 2013 results, sales grew 39 percent, ahead of the 25-30 percent full-year guidance that Yandex reiterated on Thursday. ($1 = 35.7037 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.