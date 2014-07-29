Russia's Yandex Q2 earnings fall on forex loss

MOSCOW, July 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest search engine Yandex said on Tuesday its earnings fell 18 percent in the second quarter, year-on-year, to 2.4 billion roubles ($67 million), mainly due to a foreign exchange loss.

Adjusted net income rose 9 percent to 3.3 billion roubles, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation increased 17 percent to 5.0 billion roubles, Yandex said in a statement. ($1 = 35.6990 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)