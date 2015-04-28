FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Yandex says Q1 profit falls, sees sales growth slowing
April 28, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Yandex says Q1 profit falls, sees sales growth slowing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest search site Yandex said on Tuesday its first-quarter net profit fell 21 percent, year-on-year, to 2.1 billion roubles ($40.5 million) due to an increase in personnel and rent expenses.

The company also said it expected revenue growth to slow to 9-12 percent in the second quarter after a 13 percent year-on-year increase in January-March, citing a challenging macroeconomic situation. ($1 = 51.8000 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

