Yandex to start trading on Moscow exchange on Tuesday -source
June 2, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

Yandex to start trading on Moscow exchange on Tuesday -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Russia’s largest search engine Yandex will be admitted to trading on the Moscow exchange on Tuesday, a source familiar with Yandex’s plans said.

A spokesman for Yandex said the company’s Chief Executive Officer Arkady Volozh would attend an event at the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday but declined to elaborate.

Yandex said in February its board would be supportive of the New York-listed company also having a listing in Moscow. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by David Evans)

